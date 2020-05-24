Nick B. Herrera went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to his parents, the late Nicholas and Elvira Herrera. He was born the only son of 8 siblings; all girls. His father was a WWI veteran and had passed away when he was 14 yrs. His childhood was short lived since he was the man of the household to help his mother. At the age of 17, he could not join the Navy without his mother's consent so waited until the age of 18 to join the Army. He joined the 6th Army - 781st Engineers and was stationed at Finschafen, Hollandia New Guinea Leyte, Luzon Philippines, Yokohama, and Japan (occupied forces).He is preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Nick Brian Herrera and Mark Steven Herrera; and his sisters, Tilly Gonzales, Susie Gill, Josefina Rodriguez, Sophie Ovalle and Esther Garcia.Nick leaves his memory to his beloved wife, Nancy W. Herrera; his sisters, Margaret Mueller, and Rose Marie Armenta and husband Carlos; his daughters, Sylvia Herrera, Elizabeth Smart and husband Brad, and Debra Samano; his step-children, Rudolph Guy Cortez, Paul Cortez, and Yvonne Sczepanik and husband Patrick; his grandchildren, Robert Cañedo and wife Amber, John Thomas Samano, Kelly Samano, Derek Mora and wife Cassandra, Shawn Mora, Alyssa Garza and husband Josh, and Bethanny Sczepanik; a great-granddaughter, Lily Reign, who was affectionately known as "Nick's little Angel" and born on his last birthday on March 31, 2020; and numerous nephews and nieces.Nick, alongside with his wife Nancy, dedicated most of his life as an active participant and volunteered his service as lifetime member with several organizations such as the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) from Oct. 4, 1945 to May 6, 2020. He was the founder/member of VFW Post 9186 (along with others) and served as the VFW representative to the Audie L Murphy's VA Hospital VAVS (Veterans Affairs Voluntary Services) for 26 years.He also served the American Legion as a life member of 38 years (ending his service with Post 0579) and as past Commander during his life membership of 39 years with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 25.Nick was a member of Master Mason of Nat M. Washer No. 1270 for 52 years, Amistad 1115, Member of the Order of Eastern Star, and member of the Alzafar Shriners. Nick belonged to the Kelly AFB Retirees Breakfast Club.On Nov. 2001, Nick received a 20 year Medal of Service from the Selective Service System and on Feb. 27, 2011 was honored with the Four Legion of Honor Award from "The Chapel of Four Chaplains".Served 6 years as Secretary to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, at Divine Providence Catholic Church.He retired from Kelly AFB as section Chief over 38 years.Due to current restrictions, the services will be limited to 90 people at Divine Providence – 5667 Old Pearsall Rd. 78242 – on Thursday, May 28. Visitation begins at 5 PM, Rosary at 6:30 PM and Mass to follow. Face coverings are required. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston Nat'l. Cemetery will be at a later date.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all the family, friends, care providers and the staff at New Century Hospice for the care and attention they gave to Nick and his family.