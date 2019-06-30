|
|
April 15, 1924 - June 21, 2019
Nick Joseph Gawlik, Sr. entered peacefully into the Lord's loving arms on June 21, 2019 at the age of 95 years. He was born April 15, 1924 in Cestohowa, Texas.
Nick married his sweetheart Sally Kruciak on June 1st, 1949, and they were married for 59 years until her passing in April 2009. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Nick is survived by daughters Angela and husband James K Richter Jr., Gail and husband Richard Murray, Judy and husband Robert Brandt Jr., and son Nick Jr. and wife Nicole Gawlik, grandchildren and great granddaughters, Kelly and Josh Cross, Andrew Richter, Lisa, Michael and Emmalee Capps, Chris, Lindsey and Quinn Murray, Rebecca and Stefan Arias, Rachel Brandt, Callan Gawlik and Lilian Kate Gawlik.
He is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Cecelia Gawlik, siblings Ambrose, Roman, Irene Wiatrek, Emily Keller, Lambert and Sr. Mary Angela, and survived by Herman, Dorothy Moy, Rose Janysek and Alvin.
Nick was a WWII Navy veteran who earned a purple heart and other medals for injuries he sustained while serving during the Pacific Theater War at Iwo Jima.
Nick was a founding member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus #4315 and RVOS insurance board member.
Nick was an avid gardener. He took pride in his pecan, fruit trees and all his vegetables. He loved hunting, fishing and beekeeping. Nick enjoyed spending time at his farm in Poth, Texas raising his cattle and sheep. Nick retired from Fredrich's Air Conditioning after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending his Tuesday evenings at the Knights of Columbus working bingo. The family has fond memories of Nick playing Santa every year during their family gatherings and his volunteer organizations Christmas gatherings.
The family would like to thank Nick's devoted caregivers through the years, especially Bea Warren his first caregiver, the current staff at Sonterra Health Care, and previous caregivers too numerous to mention over the past four years.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 1st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with the Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Dellcrest Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on 9:00 am July 2nd at Holy Name Catholic Church 3814 Nash Blvd. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Nick was proud of his Polish heritage. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made in honor of Nick Gawlik Sr. to Panna Maria Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation, PO Box 28125, San Antonio, TX 78228.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019