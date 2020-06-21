Nick R. Valdez entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the blessed age of 53.

He was born April 21, 1967 in San Antonio, TX.

He is incredibly loved and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Angie Valdez; children Nicholas Valdez, Amanda Valdez; sisters Sylvia Valdez, Diana Martinez; parents Reyes and Mary Valdez; and by the many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he made every day.

Heaven is now a better place because he's in it, but he will continue to live forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind for now.

Services:Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM mass at San Fernando Cathedral.

Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.