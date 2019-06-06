March 15, 1932 - June 2, 2019

Nicky C. Kolodzie, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 15, 1932 in Falls City, Texas to Nick and Lena (Swierc) Kolodzie.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Stanley, Lawrence, and Ronald; brothers-in-law Leroy Daniels, Bobby Dolch, Richard DeMunbrun, and Dellas Gibson.



Nicky is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Patricia; children Kenneth and wife Sharon, Kevin and wife Terri, Kathleen Miller and husband Pat, Karen Mawyer and husband Kent; his grandchildren Heith and Justin Gilcrease, Travis, and Cody Allen and Maria Arthun and husband Brock, Katelyn and Keri Weinman; and great- grandchildren Kaylee, Cade, Seth and Jordyn; his sisters Dolores Greiner, Margaret DeMunbrun, Lydia Dolch, Danielle Daniels, Janice Kolodzie and sisters-in-law Lucy Kolodzie, Connie Lee and husband Larry, Sharon Hall and husband Charles and Diane Gibson.



Nicky graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1950 and proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he returned to San Antonio and became the first bartender at the original Buckhorn Saloon at Lone Star Brewery. Nicky worked his entire professional life in the beer business.



The sweetest part of Nicky's life came together when he met Patricia (Pat) Gibson. After a 10-week whirlwind romance, he charmed Pat into getting married. He was, at the time, a widower with three young children. Nicky and Pat were a natural-born expert team at hosting events and loved having people stop by and visit.



They were always hosting BBQs and entertaining at their home.



He was a favorite Uncle to nieces and nephews and often could be heard telling stories to make everyone laugh and enjoy their time together. He served as a little league baseball coach for his sons' teams, teaching good sportsmanship and serving as a positive role model for many San Antonio boys. He spent weekends and summers on Canyon and Medina lakes teaching his kids and others how to ski. Ask any of the 4 K's for a 'family fun' story!



Never one to sit still, his retirement years were spent supporting family as their own personal handyman wielding both screwdriver and chainsaw with ease. He was a gentleman rancher and farmer, taking special pride in his yard and landscaping. In 1990, Nicky and Pat purchased a farm in south- west Iowa where he enjoyed raising cattle, but the cold midwest winters sent them back to Texas in 1993.



His greatest joy came from being with, and supporting his grandkids at their school and sporting events. Camp Pa Nick was the best week of every summer.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough Ave.





ROSARY

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019

11:30 AM

FOLLOWED BY

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

12:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.



A private inurnment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date.



