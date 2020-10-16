1/1
NICODEMUS ANTHONY GIGLIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NICODEMUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Born March 13, 1934 in Oneonta, New York. Died Friday, October 2, 2020 in San Antonio.

Nick served in the US Air Force from Apr 1951 to Aug 1981, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9). He served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and received the Purple Heart in Vietnam.

Nick moved to San Antonio in 1985 and adopted it as home. He fiercely loved the Spurs, and attending a game was one of his best memories.

Nick is survived by his six children, Mark, Cathi, Michelle, Michael, Nicodemus (Jr.), Ginovante, Gary, and their spouses. Also 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He will be missed by his family, friends, Wednesday poker buddies, and the world will be poorer for his loss.

Viewing will be Sunday, October 18, from 2-6 PM at Schertz Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1130 on Monday, October 19. Nick will be laid to rest later that day at Fort Sam Houston's Veterans Memorial Cemetery next to his departed wife Linda. See details at www.schertzfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved