Born March 13, 1934 in Oneonta, New York. Died Friday, October 2, 2020 in San Antonio.

Nick served in the US Air Force from Apr 1951 to Aug 1981, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9). He served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and received the Purple Heart in Vietnam.

Nick moved to San Antonio in 1985 and adopted it as home. He fiercely loved the Spurs, and attending a game was one of his best memories.

Nick is survived by his six children, Mark, Cathi, Michelle, Michael, Nicodemus (Jr.), Ginovante, Gary, and their spouses. Also 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He will be missed by his family, friends, Wednesday poker buddies, and the world will be poorer for his loss.

Viewing will be Sunday, October 18, from 2-6 PM at Schertz Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1130 on Monday, October 19. Nick will be laid to rest later that day at Fort Sam Houston's Veterans Memorial Cemetery next to his departed wife Linda. See details at www.schertzfuneralhome.com.