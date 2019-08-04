Home

More Obituaries for Nicolas Casas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolas Casas

Nicolas Casas Obituary
May 25, 1930 - July 29, 2019

Nicolas Casas, born May 25, 1930 in Graytown, passed away on July 29, 2019. Nicolas enjoyed national politics, Dallas Cowboys, Spurs and was an avid reader. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. Nicolas is preceded in death by son Nicolas Jr., mother Juanita T. Casas, siblings Margarita Saldana, Herminia Machado, Josie Villarreal, Aurelia Almandarez and David Casas. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Elvira U. Casas, daughter Linda U. Casas, grandson Matthew Casas, granddaughter Lauren Casas, and daughter-in-law Debbie Casas, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A special thanks to cousins Ben & Sandra, and the staff at Pecan Valley Rehab.

SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM Rosary, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. The procession will depart at 12:30 PM for a 1:00 PM Funeral Mass, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Mission San Jose. Entombment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgment,

you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
