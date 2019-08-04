|
May 25, 1930 - July 29, 2019
Nicolas Casas, born May 25, 1930 in Graytown, passed away on July 29, 2019. Nicolas enjoyed national politics, Dallas Cowboys, Spurs and was an avid reader. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years. Nicolas is preceded in death by son Nicolas Jr., mother Juanita T. Casas, siblings Margarita Saldana, Herminia Machado, Josie Villarreal, Aurelia Almandarez and David Casas. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Elvira U. Casas, daughter Linda U. Casas, grandson Matthew Casas, granddaughter Lauren Casas, and daughter-in-law Debbie Casas, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A special thanks to cousins Ben & Sandra, and the staff at Pecan Valley Rehab.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM Rosary, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Brookehill Funeral Home. The procession will depart at 12:30 PM for a 1:00 PM Funeral Mass, on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Mission San Jose. Entombment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgment,
Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
