Nicolas Romero Gonzalez, born on September 3, 1929, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020, at the age of 91. Nicolas was the son of migrant workers who settled in San Antonio, Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on his 17th birthday. Nicolas was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Quirino and Benita Gonzalez; his wife Consuelo Corrales; his brothers Salvador, Frank, Quirino Jr, Theodore; sisters Cristina, Maria, and Cecilia; and his daughter-in-law Helen Gonzalez.

He is survived by his brother Johnny and his children, Alice Mireles, Lucie Gallardo (Robert), Lani Gomes (Brett), and Carlos Gonzalez; his grandchildren, Sandra Flores, Lisa Mireles, Reuben Davila, Rebecca Valdez, Caitlin Gallardo, Jared Gomes, Ryan Gomes, and Joshua Gallardo; and his great grandchildren, Paige Flores and John Flores.

Rosary will be held on Sunday October 25, at 6 p.m. at the Angelus Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday October 26, at 10 a.m. at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment will be held at San Fernando Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to either Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ or Meals on Wheels, https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/ would be appreciated.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
