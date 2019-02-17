|
|
February 9, 2019
THIERYUNG, NIKOLAUS, 90, of Floresville, TX, passed away peacefully at home February 9th, 2019.
Born in Romania, he moved to Austria during WWII and eventually immigrated to the United States in 1954. He met his love, Ruth (nee Denzer) while attending night school. After a long, successful career with Executone in New York, he retired with his family to Spring Hill, FL and then Floresville, TX.
In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his family and riding his Harley with various clubs in Florida and Texas. Nick was a warm, engaging gentleman and was well liked by everyone who knew him. His philosophy in life was that age was a state of mind.
He was preceded in death by brothers Kalman and Michael, sons Klaus and Nicky, and granddaughters Sarah and Jessica.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth, daughters Maria Nakesch (Michael) of Austria, Lisa Sierleja and Karen Thieryung, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family thanks Alamo Hospice for making his last days peaceful. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations to the , or , would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019