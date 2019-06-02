|
|
May 21, 2019
Nilda M. Rodriguez devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grand mother, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose Martinez and Maria Bustos Martinez along with her husband of over 52 years, Eugene D.L.S. Rodriguez.
She is survived by her 6 children - Mary R. Georges, Susan Rodriguez (New York City), Eugene M. Rodriguez Jr., Jose Eusebio Rodriguez Sr. and wife Karla (Houston), Patricia M. Rodriguez; Romelia Ann Rodriguez Frey and husband Andrian; 13 grandchildren - Nilda Connie Cabello, Fernando Cabello, Valerie Michelle Rodriguez, Stephanie Nicole Rodriguez, Jose Eusebio Rodriguez Jr., Robert Andrew Georges, Sabrina Constance Rodriguez, Andria Ann Frey, Leonel Lauro Lopez (New York City), Patricia SueMaria Frey, Katherine Narcisse Galvan, Bianca Marie Galvan, Aldin Lee Frey; 19 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Romelia Martinez Rocha and numerous nieces and nephews. Nilda served over 35 years with the Bexar County Elections Department and as Precinct Judge for over 20 years. She previously worked for the S.A.I.S.D. as a Language Proficiency Tester and Truant Officer and was secretary for St. Timothy's Catholic Church where she also ran the Senior Citizen Program prior to retirement. A women of tremendous faith and love, she was a parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church for over 50 years. A member of the Liturgical Team, she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of La Vela Alter Society. She previously taught CCD and was a previous member of St. Timothy's Education Committee, Church Council and Fundraising Committees along with C.O.P.S. She held numerous positions within each group of the church community. She previously was involved in the P.T.A.s at Lanier High School, Rhodes Middle School and Carvajal Elementary School and held several election offices at each P.T.A. She was awarded Parent of the Year numerous years at each school. She earned her G.E.D. at the age of 52. An incredible woman, she lived every aspect of her life as per Jesus' teachings. She was kind, generous, always encouraging and will be missed by all. Please join us in celebrating her life at the Rosary and Memorial Service on Monday, 6/3/19 at 7pm, Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Road, San Antonio, TX. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday 6/4/19 at 11:30am at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo with 1:30 pm burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX. Reception after burial service at St. Timothy's Catholic Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing the Eugene and Nilda Rodriguez Foundation. Donations are appreciated and can be made at www.enrfoundation.org
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019