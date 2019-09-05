|
|
November 28, 1922 - August 31, 2019
Nina Jean Brown went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019, at the age of 96, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on November 28, 1922 in Sidney, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her husband James E. "Buddy" Brown, parents Theodore King and Mattie Bone, son King Elmo Brown and granddaughter Lauren Brown. Nina Jean is survived by her loving son Kevin L. Brown (Gena); grandchildren, Chris Brown, Matthew Brown (Katie) and Kyle Brown (Jordan Allen) and great-grandchildren, Christopher Brown (Jackie), Allie Brown, Connor Brown and Madelyn Brown.
Nina Jean loved going fishing with her husband at their hide away in Swinney Switch, TX and enjoyed playing dominos and card games. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 5, 2019