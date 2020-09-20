I am heartbroken to announce the loss of my wife, best and dearest friend, and my lover for 52 years, Nina Lei Watson Chevalier, on September 6, 2020. She was born December 29, 1950, raised in

San Antonio and graduated from Alamo Heights High School, Class of 1969.

Who was Nina, she was a wife, a lover, a mother, a grandmother, an Aunt, and a good friend. She was also an artist, a crafter, a quilter, a gardener, and an amateur astronomer. There wasn't anything she couldn't master. She was a peacemaker.

She was a member of the Medina County Quilters Guild. She made Quilts of Honor for Veterans and quilts for family members.

She was a big supporter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, as she was a descendent of one.

She also loved planting new and different kinds of plants and sharing them with others. You could always find her busy working on a new and intriguing project or two. She was the 'Energizer Bunny'.

If you were ever down during the holidays you could always go to Nina and Ed's home where all of her handmade decorations were on display on the inside and out. Your mood will change right away once you stepped into her house and could feel the spirt and love she put in to making a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. You were always welcome at Nina's house.

She loved looking at the night sky and was like a sponge learning new things about astronomy and teaching others what she had learned.

She was a founding member of the San Antonio League of Sidewalk Astronomers (SALSA), a brilliant amateur astronomer and educator, and the "mother hen" of the club. Nina was a tremendous outreach ambassador, organizing and leading citizen science for years, and bringing a genuine joy for the space sciences to thousands in the south Texas region.

She was also the perfect Texas host, and could do a traditional ranch BBQ party with her husband Ed like no one else.

Nina had been battling a non-Covid illness for a long time, but was one of those people of such strong spirit and energy, you'd never detect her struggles.

Nina was like the North Star, an anchor, or Landmark that helps those who follow determine direction and brightly guide them toward a purposeful destination. Many times in our lives she was there to lend a hand or an ear. She always told it like it was, which you may not have wanted to hear, but she was always there to help you through it.

If you didn't get a chance to say goodbye, or tell her "Thank You" for being in your life, just look for the North Star on a clear night and tell her.

She will always be in our minds and in our hearts as a celestial object that we had the pleasure of knowing and could feel the spirt and love she put in to making a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. You were always welcome at Nina's house. Now she is brightening Gods house.

She is survived by her love, husband Edward F. Chevalier; son Edward J. Chevalier, wife Adrennine, daughters Sarah, Allie, and son Eddie; son Robert G. Chevalier, wife Jennifer, sons Ashton and wife Kat and Blake; step brother Dalton L. Watson and step sister Athie Watson.

Graveside ceremonies will be at Ft. Sam Houston on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:45 pm.

