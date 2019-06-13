|
|
December 15, 1927 - April 5, 2019
Nina Wilson West was born on December 15, 1927 in Prague, Oklahoma and went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2019.
She was a graduate of The University of Oklahoma, where she met her loving husband of nearly sixty years, William West, Sr. Nina, always known for her graceful nature and beautiful smile, was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and civic volunteer. An avid golfer and traveler, she also faithfully served for numerous charities in the San Antonio area, most notably Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, Bible Study Fellowship, The San Antonio Symphony League, The Ecumenical Center for Education, Counseling and Health, Methodist Hospital and The San Antonio Conservation Society.
Nina was a member of the San Antonio Country Club, Chi Omega sorority and a long time member of the San Antonio Chapter of P.E.O. International, having served on it's board on numerous occasions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.P. and Nora Wilson; brother, L.P. Wilson, Jr. and wife Margaret; sister, Eleanor Wilson Spurrier and husband King; husband, William West Sr.; daughter, Judi West Davis; son-in-law, Alex Davis; grandson, Brian Davis.
She is survived by sons, William West, Jr. and wife Judy, Leslie West and wife Christel; daughter, Anne West Musgrave; grandchildren, Sydney Davis Yagel and husband Eric, Heather Schuetzeberg and husband Ben Johnson, Meredith Fleming and husband Matt, Robert West, Emily West, Mollie Musgrave, Josie Musgrave, Thomas Musgrave V; great-grandchildren, Stark Schuetzeberg, Blythe Fleming, Marek Fleming, Edith Fleming, Tanith Fleming, Wyeth Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank Ms. Jan Rager for being such a loving and devoted caregiver during our mother's last years of life.
Services: A private family memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on June 15, 2019 at:
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019