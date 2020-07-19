Nino Rodriguez Flores, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 93.

Nino was born on February 17, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Cristobal and Refugia Rodriguez Flores. Nino worked for SAISD for 13 years from 1966 to 1979. He also worked for the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department from 1979 to 2013, retiring after 34 years of service in July 2013 at the age of 86 years.

Nino is preceded in death by his Parents; Brothers Jimmy Flores, Conrado Flores and Lauro Flores; Sisters Trinidad F. Herrera, Esperanza F. Ramirez, Martha F. Gomez and Gloria Flores; Grandchildren Jacob Arce Flores, Joseph Arce Flores and Isaac Arce Flores;

Nino is survived by his Children Francisco "Kiko" Flores, Refugia "Ruth" Flores and Leroy Flores; Brother Cristobal "Benny" Flores, Jr.; 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Heritages Oaks Mortuary, 2502 S. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78222 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 4603 St. John's Way, San Antonio, Texas 78212.

Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at San Fernando Cemetery #2.

Due to the COVID19 mandates, limited capacity will be available at the funeral home church.

All attendees are required to social distance and wear a face covering.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Oaks Mortuary.