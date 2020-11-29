Nita Woodyard Kerger passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020.

Nita was the only child of Howard V. and Pearl Driskill Woodyard.

A proud 5th generation Texan, Nita lived in San Antonio all of her life. She attended Jefferson High School, where she met the love of her life, Jack Kerger. They married after college and spent 60 wonderful years together. She worked at Joske's and Frost Bros., but found the job of her life when she started her career at Paul Anderson Co. She began as a sales clerk in the Pen Dept. and moved up to the main store manager in the 36 years she worked there.

When Paul Anderson Co. closed in 1989, she bought the Pen Dept. and opened "Nita's Pen Shop", where she was known by many of her customers as "The Pen Lady". She became nationally known for her expertise in the repair of writing instruments, was featured in several national magazines, and was named an Honored Professional in Who's Who in Executives and Business in 2000.

She was a very crafty person and was known for all of the needlepoint, jewelry, knitting, and crochet gifts she made for her dear friends.

She and Jack spent many years as caregivers for their families and volunteering for Community service. They then started traveling and saw many beautiful places, including Las Vegas where they had a lot of fun in tournaments, attending Pen shows, and Dog shows where Nita showed some of her furry "babies".

Nita is preceded in death by her husband Jack Kerger, and her parents Howard V. and Pearl Driskill Woodyard.

She is survived by a few loving friends to whom she is very grateful.

At her request, there will be no memorial service.

"Do not cry for me unless they are tears of joy. I have had a good life and am going to a much better place. God bless America".