April 2, 2019
Noah Reil, Jr., age 76, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. Noah enjoyed flying airplanes and was proud of his 43 year career with Prudential Insurance. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Noah was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Lillie Reil, Sr.; his son, Noah Reil, III; and his sister, Esther Reil. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter Donna Reil-Foley (James); his sisters, Diane Ellis and Kathleen Machowski; and his granddaughter, Sarah Foley.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 8th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019