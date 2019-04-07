Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
For more information about
Noah Reil
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Reil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah Reil


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
April 2, 2019
Noah Reil, Jr., age 76, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. He was born on June 18, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. Noah enjoyed flying airplanes and was proud of his 43 year career with Prudential Insurance. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Noah was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Lillie Reil, Sr.; his son, Noah Reil, III; and his sister, Esther Reil. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter Donna Reil-Foley (James); his sisters, Diane Ellis and Kathleen Machowski; and his granddaughter, Sarah Foley.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 8th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now