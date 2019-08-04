|
|
April 4, 1934 - July 27, 2019
Noel S. San Miguel, born on April 4, 1934 was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Mr. San Miguel is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, Elida G. San Miguel; children, Rosita Arevalo, Ninfa Cortez, Anita Ramirez, Noel San Miguel Jr., Ruben San Miguel, Melissa Hernandez and Gabriel R. San Miguel (Ann); siblings, Nora Gonzales, Pablo San Miguel and John Sosa; 19 grand- children, 16 great-grand- children, 6 great-great-grand- children as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. On Thursday, August 8, 2019 a funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:15am for a 10:00am Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019