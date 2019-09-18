|
|
October 14, 1928 - September 11, 2019
Noemi Alvarado passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on October 14, 1928 in San Marcos, Texas. Noemi's passion in life was taking care of her family. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Juan P. Alvarado and siblings Rachel and Richard. She is loved and will be missed by her children Juan, Richard, and Eddie (Molly), sisters Mina and Nelda, granddaughter Norma (Juan), Aviana and Christopher, great-grand children Ashley Marie, and Andrew plus numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. A formal procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:15am for a 12 o'clock funeral mass at St. Dominic's Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 18, 2019