Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Nola Mae (Cook) Sexton


1931 - 2019
Nola Mae (Cook) Sexton Obituary

October 26th our mom, Nola Mae (Cook) Sexton passed away at the age of 88. She was born on February 11, 1931 to George and Florence Cook in Melvin, Texas. She treasured her family and loved cooking, sewing and gardening. She had the bluest eyes in Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband James Sexton; siblings Raymon Cook, Walter Cook, Ed Cook and Myrtle (Cook) Shafer. She is survived by her children, Tony Henrich (Deborah); Glenda Waters; Karen Sexton and Kathy Felts (Jim). Grandchildren: Shayne Reynolds (Britnye); Chris Reynolds; Megan DeWinne (Gary); Chad Brown (Andrea), Cole Henrich and Dacoda Sexton. Great Grandchildren: Gatlin Reynolds; Emily DeWinne; Averie Woodward and Hadley Brown.

Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78218. Visitation is October 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the , act.alz.org or to the Glenn Biggs Institute, https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/biggsdonate.

The family would like to thank Franklin Park and Heart to Heart Hospice for taking such good care of our beloved mother.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 29, 2019
