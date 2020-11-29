Sister Nora Gavin died peacefully on November 26, 2020 at her home, the Convent of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate in San Antonio, Texas.

Born in County Galway, Ireland on January 21, 1935, Sr. Nora entered the congregation in 1952 and spent 68 years in service to God's people.

She spent her teaching years in Texas and Louisiana, delighting in her elementary school pupils. She leaves a trail of grateful students in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Alamo, Garland, Beaumont, Houston and Fort Worth, Texas and in Convent, Louisiana. She empowered her students who, in turn, grew up to empower their own families and friends.

Her last teaching assignment was at St. Gerard's Elementary School in San Antonio. There she was inspired by her co-workers who remained close to her heart.

Sister Nora's sense of humor was the sauce that flavored her ministry and her community life. She used the gift of humor to teach, to calm and to entertain.

Sister Nora died Thanksgiving morning after a lifetime's journey back to God. Those who loved her are grateful that God came for her on a day set aside for gratitude. We are grateful for the gift of her life and the gift of her death.

Sister Nora is mourned by her brother, Paddy Gavin, her many nieces, nephews, friends and her sisters in community.

Because of current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, private services will be held at the Motherhouse.

Donations may be made in Sr. Nora's memory to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.

Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com