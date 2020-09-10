Chief Warrant Officer 4 Norbert David Hart, age 40, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Midland, Georgia.

He was born on May 15, 1980 on Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas to Norbert Joseph and Donna Sue Hart. David began his military career as a helicopter mechanic in the United States Marine Corps. After five years of service and one tour in Iraq, David transitioned into the United States Army where he earned his wings and served 14 years as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot completing two tours in Afghanistan. In 2019, David earned his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert W. and Kathleen A. Hart and V. David and Dortha N. Holt. David is survived by his wife, Patricia Hart; daughter, Morgana Lily Hart; parents, Norbert J. and Donna S. Hart; sisters, Kerry Hart-Berberena (Juan), Shawn Erin Hart, and Terri C. Hoover (Griffin); nephew, Liam Hoover and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Father Kevin Shanahan will officiate. Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be private for family only. You are invited to sign the guestbook and access the Livestreaming of the Prayer Vigil and Funeral Service at www.porterloring.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation and/or Semper Fi & America's Funds.

Arrangements with