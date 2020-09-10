1/1
Norbert David Hart
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Norbert David Hart, age 40, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Midland, Georgia.

He was born on May 15, 1980 on Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas to Norbert Joseph and Donna Sue Hart. David began his military career as a helicopter mechanic in the United States Marine Corps. After five years of service and one tour in Iraq, David transitioned into the United States Army where he earned his wings and served 14 years as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot completing two tours in Afghanistan. In 2019, David earned his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert W. and Kathleen A. Hart and V. David and Dortha N. Holt. David is survived by his wife, Patricia Hart; daughter, Morgana Lily Hart; parents, Norbert J. and Donna S. Hart; sisters, Kerry Hart-Berberena (Juan), Shawn Erin Hart, and Terri C. Hoover (Griffin); nephew, Liam Hoover and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

VIGIL/ROSARY

SUNDAY,

SEPTEMBER 13, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Father Kevin Shanahan will officiate. Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be private for family only. You are invited to sign the guestbook and access the Livestreaming of the Prayer Vigil and Funeral Service at www.porterloring.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation and/or Semper Fi & America's Funds.

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved