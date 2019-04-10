|
August 31, 1950 - April 6, 2019
Norma A. Guerra went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on August 31, 1950 to Simon and Virginia Dana.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Bertha Dana.
Surviving relatives include; her loving husband of 40 years, Jesus Guerra Sr.; their children, Juan Carlos Guerra, Jesus F. Guerra Jr. (Amanda), Francisco J. Guerra; siblings, George Dana, Dora Houck, Irma Sandoval, Victor Dana (Rosemary), Laura Peña (Stephen), Oscar Dana; grandchildren, Lili, Chuyito and Alec.
Visitation for Mrs. Guerra will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 5-9pm; with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, beginning at 10am. Interment immediately to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019