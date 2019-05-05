June 18, 1965 - April 26, 2019

Norma Brooks, 53, of San Antonio, Texas was called to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. Norma was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Villarreal. She is survived by her mother, Theresa (Cruz) Villarreal; brother, Mike Villarreal; her two sons, Dalton and Cody; and her beloved animals, Shanti, Banjo, and Milkshake.



She graduated Incarnate Word High School and went on to receive her BS and Masters in Social Work from Our Lady of the Lake University. Ms. Brooks was employed by USAA in 1990, and enjoyed 29 years there as she found herself called to various parts of Human Resources, and most recently in Risk as a Senior Ethics Advisor. Outside of USAA, Norma incorporated her ethical understandings into her own life as a prominent member of the volunteer community - passionate about her work with Therapy Animals of San Antonio (since 2013). She would always say "It's not just about the animals. It's about creating a connection with people." She was overjoyed at the opportunity for her own rescue dog, Shanti, (whom she certified as a therapy dog and titled in various levels of AKC Agility competition), to become this year's King Anbarkio and represent TASA at their annual Pooch Parade. It was always about doing something nice for the other guy.



Norma loved running, walking, and taking her dogs with her. When she didn't feel like involving her dogs, she could be found bicycling through the greenway, or doing yoga.

She was strong in her Catholic faith, and spent much time encouraging others to strengthen theirs. As a mother herself, she held a very special devotion to our Mother Mary, and started each day off by praying the rosary.



ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2019

7:00 PM

ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH



MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, MAY 10, 2019

10:00 AM

ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH



Father Eric Ritter will officiate. A Celebration of Life will follow.



