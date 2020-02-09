|
Norma G. Morales, our special Angel, entered eternal rest on January 29, 2020 at the age of 59. She was born July 15, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, Leonard B. and Carrie G. Morales, maternal grandparents, Emil and Carolyn Garcia, paternal grandmother, Ramona Baiz, brother-in-law, Pilar Escobar, and numerous aunts and uncles. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her siblings, Yolanda Dominguez, Yvonne Escobar, Roland (Naomi) Morales, Richard Morales, Leonard (Orquidea) Morales, Ronald Morales, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
Family would like to thank the staff at Senior Care of Wurzbach for the wonderful care of our sister. A special thank you to Annie.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11, from 4 pm to 9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, February 12, at 8:30 am for a 9 am Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez St. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020