Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillier Funeral Home
BRYAN, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Hillier Funeral Home
BRYAN, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Biering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Granata Biering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Granata Biering Obituary

Norma Granata Biering, 87, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, on February 11, 2020 in Bryan, Texas.

Norma, or "Lolly" as she was lovingly called by family and friends, was born November 26, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas into a first-generation Italian family. She graduated from Incarnate Word Nursing School and worked as a nurse for 25 years in San Antonio. Following the birth of her first grandchild, she retired and moved to Houston in 1988. Soon after, she married her beloved husband, Gus Biering, and moved to College Station.

Norma was a life-long Catholic Christian who loved celebrating life with her family and friends, as well as, gardening, cooking, and Italian operas. She will be remembered for her warmth, love, kindness, joyful spirit, and her innate "I'm up for it" attitude.

Norma was predeceased by her husband Gus Biering; parents, Florence and Louis Granata; and sisters, Mary Louise and Josephine.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen and husband Bill Minyard, and Norma and husband Roger Williams; and grandchildren Christopher and wife Elle Petty, Kelsey Minyard, Joseph Williams, and Rachel Williams.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6 pm, on Thursday, February 13th, at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, on February 14th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. Donations in Norma's memory can be made to Brazos Valley Hospice.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -