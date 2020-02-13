|
Norma Granata Biering, 87, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, on February 11, 2020 in Bryan, Texas.
Norma, or "Lolly" as she was lovingly called by family and friends, was born November 26, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas into a first-generation Italian family. She graduated from Incarnate Word Nursing School and worked as a nurse for 25 years in San Antonio. Following the birth of her first grandchild, she retired and moved to Houston in 1988. Soon after, she married her beloved husband, Gus Biering, and moved to College Station.
Norma was a life-long Catholic Christian who loved celebrating life with her family and friends, as well as, gardening, cooking, and Italian operas. She will be remembered for her warmth, love, kindness, joyful spirit, and her innate "I'm up for it" attitude.
Norma was predeceased by her husband Gus Biering; parents, Florence and Louis Granata; and sisters, Mary Louise and Josephine.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen and husband Bill Minyard, and Norma and husband Roger Williams; and grandchildren Christopher and wife Elle Petty, Kelsey Minyard, Joseph Williams, and Rachel Williams.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary to begin at 6 pm, on Thursday, February 13th, at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, on February 14th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. Donations in Norma's memory can be made to Brazos Valley Hospice.