May 3, 1946 - February 21, 2019
Norma Elizalde (Pickett) Jones, entered eternal rest on February 21, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born May 3, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her father J.R. Elizalde, mother Elsie De Leon, sister Martha Medelli'n and son George E. Pickett. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Harold E. Pickett, daughter-in-law Wendy Pickett, grand- daughters Courtney and Alexandria Pickett, great granddaughter Addison Blair Johnson, and cousin Becky Alvarez. Norma retired from the Bexar County Tax office. She was a loving, and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
There will be a memorial gathering on Wednesday 27 February at 1:00 PM near the old family home on Lemur off of Vance Jackson. We will then go to La Fogata for lunch and to continue remembering and celebrating her life.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2019