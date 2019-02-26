Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vance Jackson - San Antonio
2200 N.W. Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 366-0745
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jones Obituary
May 3, 1946 - February 21, 2019
Norma Elizalde (Pickett) Jones, entered eternal rest on February 21, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born May 3, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. She is reunited in heaven with her father J.R. Elizalde, mother Elsie De Leon, sister Martha Medelli'n and son George E. Pickett. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Harold E. Pickett, daughter-in-law Wendy Pickett, grand- daughters Courtney and Alexandria Pickett, great granddaughter Addison Blair Johnson, and cousin Becky Alvarez. Norma retired from the Bexar County Tax office. She was a loving, and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES
There will be a memorial gathering on Wednesday 27 February at 1:00 PM near the old family home on Lemur off of Vance Jackson. We will then go to La Fogata for lunch and to continue remembering and celebrating her life.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vance Jackson - San Antonio
Download Now