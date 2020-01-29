|
Norma Ruth Vorpahl, a San Antonio native, died peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, January 25th, at the age of 92. Rosary for the family matriarch will be at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30th, at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge. Visitation from 5-7 P.M. with the Holy Mass Friday, January 31st, at 2:00 P.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr. Burial will be at a later date. Surviviors: Sons (and daughters-in-law): Doug and Rosemary Vorpahl of Wimberley, Donnie and Sallye Vorpahl of San Antonio, Daughter (and son-in-law) Peggy and Ronnie Husky of Chappell Hill, Daughters: Shannon Vorpahl and Geri Williams of San Antonio, Sister (and brother-in-law) Jan and Jim Uptmore, San Antonio, Brother (and sister-in-law) Leonard and Elizabeth Tschirhart of San Antonio, Sisters-in-law: Hattie Tschirhart and Shirlie Kaats (Gil). Preceded in death by her husband A.H. "Lucky" Vorpahl in 1989, son(and daughter-in-law) King and Jill Vorpahl, brother (and sister-in-law) Willie and Jo Barbara Tschirhart, (brother) Harold Tschirhart, (sister- in-law) Lorraine Tschirhart, 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 25 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216
Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020