Norma V. Busse, J.D., a native of San Francisco, California, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and was a member of an old German family with roots back to Westphalia and Prussia.

Lt. Colonel Busse had a varied military career, beginning with her enlistment in the US Army in May 1950, after graduation from the University of California, Berkeley, CA. She served in every Army headquarters, culminating with her assignment to the Casualty Division during the latter stages of the Vietnam War, and then assignment to the Chief of Staff's Office at Fifth Army HQ at Fort Sam Houston, where she retired. Favorite recollections included wartime service in Korea and in Vietnam during the TET Offensive. Her many decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, and the Presidential and Army Unit Commendation Medals.

Colonel Busse held several degrees, including a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from California State University in San Francisco, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Incarnate Word College and a Doctorate in Jurisprudence (Law) from St. Mary's University. She practiced law in San Antonio from 1980 to 2005, and was a municipal judge in Shavano Park for 18½ years until retirement in 2003.

Norma was preceded in death by her older sister, Anita B. Yeager; her twin brother, Captain Norman W. Busse, USN, Retired, also an attorney, next to whom she shall be buried in California; and her niece Heidi Y. Bednar.

Colonel Busse is survived by her nephew, Charles E. Yeager; grandnephew, Joby S. Bednar; and great-grandnephew, Phoenix Bednar.

She did not desire any services and requested only that friends donate to their favorite charities in lieu of flowers.

