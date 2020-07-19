1/1
Lt. Colonel Norma V. Busse J.D.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norma V. Busse, J.D., a native of San Francisco, California, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and was a member of an old German family with roots back to Westphalia and Prussia.

Lt. Colonel Busse had a varied military career, beginning with her enlistment in the US Army in May 1950, after graduation from the University of California, Berkeley, CA. She served in every Army headquarters, culminating with her assignment to the Casualty Division during the latter stages of the Vietnam War, and then assignment to the Chief of Staff's Office at Fifth Army HQ at Fort Sam Houston, where she retired. Favorite recollections included wartime service in Korea and in Vietnam during the TET Offensive. Her many decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, and the Presidential and Army Unit Commendation Medals.

Colonel Busse held several degrees, including a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from California State University in San Francisco, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Incarnate Word College and a Doctorate in Jurisprudence (Law) from St. Mary's University. She practiced law in San Antonio from 1980 to 2005, and was a municipal judge in Shavano Park for 18½ years until retirement in 2003.

Norma was preceded in death by her older sister, Anita B. Yeager; her twin brother, Captain Norman W. Busse, USN, Retired, also an attorney, next to whom she shall be buried in California; and her niece Heidi Y. Bednar.

Colonel Busse is survived by her nephew, Charles E. Yeager; grandnephew, Joby S. Bednar; and great-grandnephew, Phoenix Bednar.

She did not desire any services and requested only that friends donate to their favorite charities in lieu of flowers.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 17, 2020
What an honor it was to have known Norma. She accomplished so many things in her life- what a pioneer she was! When I think of Norma, I will forever remember her grinning behind the wheel of her beautiful red car. My condolences to her family. Norma will be missed.
Sandra Keller
Friend
July 16, 2020
I met Norma many years ago when she did some legal work for me. Though our relationship was fleeting, the memory of her has lingered over the years. My condolences to her family on their loss.
Liz Maloy Maloy
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
We know God now has another angel and Norman has his beloved sister back. What a wonderful friend you have been for 20 years. We will miss you always and will remember so many enjoyable life moments spent with you. Our love to our funny, witty, generous pal always. Rest in peace dear Norma.
Joyce & Paul Ottavio
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved