December 13, 1956 - May 8, 2019
Norman "Norm" C. Kneisel was born on December 13, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to Floyd J. and Peggy Cardwell Kneisel. He was a 1975 graduate of MacArthur High School in San Antonio, where he played on the baseball team. He received his Bachelors Degree from San Antonio College. He showed and trained dogs for both field and obedience while attending SAC.
Norm moved to Houston in 1976. On March 13, 1982, he married Robin Gurvin in Richmond Texas.
Norm had 41 years in the Petrochemical/Engineering
/Design field but spent over 37 of those years working at Fluor Corporation in Sugarland, Texas where he forged many lifelong friend- ships.
Norm was wonderful, sensitive, funny and so much fun to be around. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and respected him.
Norm passed away unexpect- edly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Houston, at the age of 62 years.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Kneisel of Houston; sisters, Beverly Ovalle of Denton, Texas and Barbara Muzny and her husband Rocky of Schertz, Texas; his beloved dog, Ashley; nieces, Carol West and Peggy Nichols; as well as his great nieces and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, Tx with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating. A reception will follow in the reception suite.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019