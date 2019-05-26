Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kneisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman C. "Norm" Kneisel


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman C. "Norm" Kneisel Obituary
December 13, 1956 - May 8, 2019
Norman "Norm" C. Kneisel was born on December 13, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to Floyd J. and Peggy Cardwell Kneisel. He was a 1975 graduate of MacArthur High School in San Antonio, where he played on the baseball team. He received his Bachelors Degree from San Antonio College. He showed and trained dogs for both field and obedience while attending SAC.
Norm moved to Houston in 1976. On March 13, 1982, he married Robin Gurvin in Richmond Texas.
Norm had 41 years in the Petrochemical/Engineering
/Design field but spent over 37 of those years working at Fluor Corporation in Sugarland, Texas where he forged many lifelong friend- ships.
Norm was wonderful, sensitive, funny and so much fun to be around. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and respected him.
Norm passed away unexpect- edly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Houston, at the age of 62 years.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Kneisel of Houston; sisters, Beverly Ovalle of Denton, Texas and Barbara Muzny and her husband Rocky of Schertz, Texas; his beloved dog, Ashley; nieces, Carol West and Peggy Nichols; as well as his great nieces and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, Tx with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating. A reception will follow in the reception suite.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now