Norman D. Posey, age 79, of San Antonio, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 9, 2020. Norman was born March 15, 1941 in Brady, Texas to Mike and Alene Posey. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings and 1 granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary L Posey, his two sons Charles R. King-wife Penny King, and Thomas M. King, his 3 granddaughters Melissa Diaz, Nicole Cowan- husband Jordan Cowan, Amber Montiel- husband Joaquin Montiel, and his 5 great grandchildren.

He served his country as a Marine during the Vietnam War where he made the beach landing and received a Purple Heart. Once out of the service he worked in numerous different jobs and enjoyed years of retirement with his family and fishing two things he loved dearly.

Graveside services will be held at Mission Burial Park North Cemetery (20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, Texas) at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020.