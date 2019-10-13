|
|
Norman Dodson Burris, Jr. went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019. Norman was born on June 4, 1938 in San Antonio to Dorothy Hubler and Norman Burris. He graduated from North East High School and attended San Antonio College. He loved selling real estate, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.
Norman was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, his father Norman, and his sister Joy Kriss. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gertrude Elizabeth Dent; daughters Brenda Davis (Joseph) and Terri Signorotti (John); grandchildren Parker Davis, Peyton Davis, Makayla Signorotti, and Delaney Signorotti; brothers Jackie Burris (Sondra) and Jimmy Burris (Sandra); brother-in-law Allyn Kriss (Doris); sister-in-law Patsy Amyx (Olen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed and always remembered for his sense of humor.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. Interment will follow at the Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019