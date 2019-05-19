Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Memorial service 1:30 PM FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 404 NORTH ALAMO View Map Resources More Obituaries for Norman Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman F. Parker

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers May 14, 1923 - April 20, 2019

Norm Parker was born in Fremont, Nebraska on May 14, 1923. Much of his later childhood was spent in San Diego, California where he was raised by his beloved and cherished parents, Frank and Rose Parker.



In 1941, Norm enrolled at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) on a George Westinghouse Scholarship, one of ten awarded in the United States that year. In 1942, he volunteered in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Manhattan Atomic Bomb Project. On leaving the Army in 1946, he reenrolled at Carnegie obtaining his BS and MS degrees in 1947 and his D.Sc. in Engineering in 1948.



On graduation, Dr. Parker joined North American Aviation, Inc. as a system engineer. He advanced to Corporate Vice President and President of the Autonetics Division best known for its provision to the military of the guidance and control system for the Minute Man missile (still on duty 24/7 fifty years after deployment) as well as the inertial guidance systems for nuclear submarines such the Nautilus and the Skate in support of their pioneering cruises beneath the polar ice to the North Pole. As an expert in inertial navigation, Dr. Parker spoke extensively on the subject. His presentations included an address to the NATO AGARD meeting in Venice, Italy.



Subsequent to his term with Autonetics, Dr. Parker served as Executive Vice President and Director of The Bendix Corporation as well as President, CEO and Director of Varian Associates. Additionally, he served as a Director of a number of financial, entertainment and technology based companies and organizations in the U.S. and Canada.



Dr. Parker's professional affiliations included his election to the National Academy of Engineers for which he served as a member of the Board on Army Science and Technology. Additionally, Norm was a Fellow in both the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He served as well on the National Program Committee of the Institute of Aeronautical Sciences and was Chairman of the 20th annual conference of the Instrument Society of America.



Dr. Parker's civic and charitable contributions included serving as a Life Trustee of Carnegie Mellon University along with assuming the responsibility of Directorships for Saint Clare's Homes; the Boys and Girls Club of Escondido, California; and a San Francisco Medical Research Center. Norm led a fund-raising drive for United Way in Silicon Valley. He was on the National Advisory Board of Goodwill Industries. He served as Chairman of the Woodside Fire Protection District and he was President of the Bay area Los Altos Hunt.



Norm Parker was a sports car enthusiast and raced in time trials throughout the U.S. and Europe. Travel was a second passion of his and he spent a great deal of time in his retirement years exploring the world with his wife Doris, visiting countries he hadn't visited before and revisiting countries so as to introduce Doris to their beauty and histories.



Perhaps Norm's most significant contributions were made as a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Providing and caring for his family was always foremost in his mind. His most cherished memories were those spent with family members in family settings. He delighted in his daughters. He doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Above all else, Norm's greatest sense of pride and accomplishment came from those he loved.



Norm is preceded in death by his sister Marlynn and his former wife Carol. He is survived by his wife Doris, his six children, his ten grandchildren and his five great grandchildren.



The family is grateful to Norm's caregivers Rose Garza and Jessica Contreras and is appreciative of the conscientious care provided by nurse Angelic Garza of Kindred Hospice as well.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019

1:30 PM

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

404 NORTH ALAMO

RECEPTION TO FOLLOW



Rev. Scott Simpson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Presbyterian Church KEYS - Older Adult Ministry.



