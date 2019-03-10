Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Norman Fournier
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Laurel Heights United Methodist Church
Norman Fournier


Norman Fournier Obituary
July 14, 1920 - March 6, 2019
Norman Elliott Fournier, born July 14, 1920, passed from this life March 6, 2019.

He was a compassionate man who shared his unconditional love and wisdom with everyone he met. He lived a full life with love for others, shared big and spoke kind words.
He is survived by his son, Norman "Skip" Fournier, daughter, Norma Fournier England (Gary), one grandson, Andrew England, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loving friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 15th at Sunset Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 16th at 1:30 pm at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church.

Our many thanks go out to the Northeast Baptist Telemetry nurses and to our loving friends and family for your love and support.


Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
