JULY 16, 1947 - JULY 16, 2019
Norman L. Nonken, born and raised in San Antonio on July 16, 1947 and died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Norman was a Real Estate Broker and a Register Investment Advisor who was in business for himself for over 40 years. He was lifetime Million Dollar Round Table member. Norman loved cars, boats and racing but his most beloved occupation was being a husband and father. He is survived by his wife, June; his daughter and son-in-law, Nicolle and Matthew Gibbs; granddaughter, Clara Ripley Gibbs; his cousin, Harold Nonken and wife, Pamela and numerous cousins. His family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Kimberly Heller and Staff of the Telemetry floor at the Methodist Hospital for all of their kindness and caring.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Protecting Animals within San Antonio - P.A.W.S.
Published in Express-News on July 19, 2019