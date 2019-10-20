|
Novella Joyce Lewis went on her next great adventure 10/2/19. Joyce is a cowboy and soldier, a fighter and vast heart. Most of all, though, she is a great Mom and a great friend. Carrying on her legacy are her son, Dewayne Davis; his wife Amber; her granddaughters, Hannah and Hailey.
Joyce is preceded in death by mother Elsie Opal Shipman Offolter; father Floyd Lenell Offolter; sister Sharon. Her sisters Tawana, Cheryl, and Beverly live in or near Oklahoma, where they all were raised. She has many, many friends who also mourn her. Born in Casa Grande, AZ she moved with her family to Dibble, OK where she spent her formative years.
Joyce was an exceptional horsewoman, and loved to rodeo. She was an avid hunter, fisher, and an experienced camper. Joyce served her country proudly from 1988 to 2007, served in Desert Storm, and retired honorably an AF staff sergeant life support technician. She loved reading, and enjoyed travel as often as the opportunity arose. She loves animals, and they love her.
Joyce has the wisdom of the land and the air and the stars, her imprint will remain. Her family welcomes photos, anecdotes, lyrics, etc. @ PO Box 780501 San Antonio, 78278, wrightsfuneralparlor.net, SA Express News.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019