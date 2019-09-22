|
July 3, 1924 - September 11, 2019
At his home, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, O.B. Gentle passed away. His loved ones were by his side. Burnell was born in his parents' home July 3, 1924 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Thomas Edison High School, both in San Antonio, Texas. After graduation, O.B. joined the United States Navy where he became a gunner. He was extremely proud of his service to his country and his assignment in the Pacific during WW II. Upon an honorable discharge, O.B. returned to San Antonio for a few years. He later moved to Baytown, Texas, where he married Betty Jenkins, his wife of 68 years. In 1970 they returned to San Antonio to be near O.B.'s aging parents. Together they reared two daughters, Jo and Kelly. A devoted husband and father, O.B. delighted in family road trips, camping, bird watching, fishing, and sitting down to a Mexican meal. He and Betty enjoyed many hours on the dance floor. After being an employee of the Federal Government for 35 years, O.B. retired in 1985.
He is preceded in death by his parents, King and Kitty Gentle. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; daughters Jo Vandever (Bob) and Kelly Ussery (Michael); grandsons Sam Vandever and Max Vandever (Leah); granddaughters Ellyn Ussery, Elissa Ussery and Ellis Ussery; great granddaughters Niko and Caroline; and his sister, Margie Farmer. O.B. leaves behind, also, his beloved fur babies, Little Bit and Dixie.
The family extends gratitude to Hospice by Vitas. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, 825 E Basse Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
In lieu of flowers, a remembrance can be made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019