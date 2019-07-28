|
August 6, 1976 - July 23, 2019
Octavio "Ogi" Bernal was born August 6, 1976 in Chicago, IL to Lisandro and Viola Bernal. He passed away July 23, 2019 in San Antonio at the age of 42. Ogi loved Sports, especially his Chicago Cubs and Bears. A graduate of Lee High School in 1994, he later attended ITT Tech where he studied Electronics. He later became an Independent Electrical Contractor. He loved Fishing and visiting many places with his companion Terri including Casinos, Cruises, and Trips to Punta Cana.
He is survived by his parents; his longtime loving companion, Terri; brother, David F. Bernal and wife Bertha; niece, Megan Bernal; nephew, David Bernal Jr.; numerous other loving family members and cousins in Washington, DC, Chicago, and Colombia; and a host of many friends who will miss him dearly.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 31 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery #2. In lieu of usual remem- brances, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019