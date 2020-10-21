Odilia Martinez, age 98, died October 7th, 2020.

Preceded by parents Catarino and Sara Esquivel; husband Albert Martinez Sr.; Brothers Crispin Esquivel and Albert Guerrero. Survived by children Irma Maldonado, Albert Martinez Jr., Sarah Marroquin; Sisters Maria Antonieta Castillo and Yolanda Guerrero; 9 grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 5:00p.m to 9:00p.m at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. Rosary 7:00p.m. Procession will depart the funeral home, Friday, October 23rd, 2020 9:30a.m for a 10:00a.m Mass at San Martin De Porres. Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II.