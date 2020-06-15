ODILIA S. RODRIGUEZ
Odilia S. Rodriguez passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 76.

She was raised in San Antonio, Texas on March 18, 1944 to her parents, the late Jesus and Leonela Silvas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jesus; her husband, Ernest Jr.; her sister, Sylvia; and her sister-in-law, Gloria. Odilia leaves her memory to her mother, Leonela; her children, Ernest III and Patrick (Mary Helen); her grandchildren, Pamela (Joseph), Patrick (Victoria), Xavier, Joshua (Sylvia), Sarah (Martin) and Priscilla; her great-grandchildren, Cole, Elijah, Leah, Mathew, Nathan, Conner, Ava, Jenesis and Janai; her siblings David, Roland, Danny, Richard, Jesse, Norma and Becky; her beloved dogs, Myra and Buddy; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all loved her.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to only 75 people at a time.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, June 16 from 5 PM – 9 PM with an Evening Service to begin at 6 PM.

On Wednesday, June 17, there will be a Chapel Service at 10 AM. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples Rd. 78226.

Face coverings are required.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
