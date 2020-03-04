|
Ofelia M. Gonzales born on October 10, 1910 went to be with the Lord the age of 109. Ofelia is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Gonzales; daughters, Dorina Gonzales, Beatrice Hagdron, Gloria Puente, Dolores McClain, Stella Alcantar; sons, Ralph Gonzales, Joe Gonzales; brother, Benjamain Martinez; sisters, Maria Jesus Huerta, Cleotilde Palacios and Herminia Martinez.
She is survived by her son Anthony Gonzales (Alicia), Roque Gonzales; daughter, Olivia Reina and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews and extended family and friends who were all dear and near to her heart.
Ofelia Loved the Lord. She loved to dance and celebrate life. She was a grandmother of 6 generations who was very giving of herself. She had love for all.
She encouraged her children to seek and praise the Lord. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th at 5:00 p.m. with Prayer Service begging at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Mark Reina (grandson). Funeral Service is on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Tony Martinez (Pastor) both at Mission Park South. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2020