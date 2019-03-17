San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Olga Garcia Flores


Olga Garcia Flores Obituary
December 25, 1930 - March 7, 2019
Olga Garcia Flores was born Christmas Day, December 25th, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas. She was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and "Auntie". She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7th, 2019, at the age of 88. Olga had the gift of being able to make everyone she met laugh and smile. Olga had an intimate relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Garcia and Victoria Cadena Garcia; husband, Alfred P. Flores; daughter, Diana Flores Metz; brother, Raul C. Garcia; sisters, Amelia Garcia, Dilia Garcia, Melva Losoya, and Consuelo Tejada. She is survived by her sister, Cuquita Martinez; brother, Louis C. Garcia; daughter, Sylvia Coultress and husband James N. Coultress; son, Alfred Flores; son-in-law, Mike Metz; six grandsons, one grand daughter, sixteen great grand children and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
EVENING SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 20, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
SERVICE
THURSDAY,
MARCH 21, 2019
12:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
