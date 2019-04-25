May 4, 1928 - April 19, 2019

Olga H. Madrid, community leader and organizer, loving wife, and mother, passed away peacefully in her home at age 90 on April 19, 2019. She was often referred to as a "dynamic woman with amazing energy." Olga dedicated herself to both local and national causes but she is best known as the founder and driving force behind the YWCA on Castroville Road, named in her honor, The Olga H. Madrid Center. Her achievements and awards are numerous. She was a community volunteer who served on many Boards of Directors throughout her lifetime including being elected Secretary of the National Board of the YMCA, member of the Board of Directors of the Lutheran General Hospital, Board of Directors of the Council of Christians and Jews, Board of Directors of Catholic Family and Children's Services, Board of Directors of St. Luke's Lutheran Hospital, Executive Committee Member of the San Antonio Metropolitan Urban Coalition, Member of San Antonio Business and Professional Women, Inc., Member of Delta Kappa Gamma - Theta Beta Chapter, Past President of the Christian Mothers Guild and served on the United Way Admissions and Allocations Committee. Olga was also a life long Democrat, active in precinct conventions since 1968 and was nominated to the National Democratic Convention in 1984. Her dedication to strengthening community ties lives on for future generations.



Olga H. Madrid was born on May 4, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to Victor A. Gonzales and Elvira Ardilla. She earned a Master's Degree from Our Lady of the Lake University and was a teacher at Collins Gardens Elementary and Storm Elementary. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam Madrid, Jr. Olga is survived by daughter, Ninette Marie Madrid, son, Samuel James Madrid and his wife, Elisa, grandchildren, Madison Marie Madrid-Smith and her husband, Dwight, Maya Madrid and Eduardo Madrid, great-grand children, Texas Madrid-Smith and Titus Madrid-Smith; and one more great-grandchild on the way in May. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.

PROCESSION

DEPARTING PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2019

10:00 AM



MASS

10:30 AM

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH

159 CAMINO SANTA MARIA



Interment in San Fernando Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YWCA Olga H. Madrid Center, 503 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, Texas. Telephone: (210) 433-9922



