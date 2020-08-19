Olga L. Barrientes, age 66, went on to be with the Lord August 10, 2020.

She is survived by sons, Joe Jr. and Eugene Barrientes; grandchildren, Melanie, Eugene Jr., Cecilia, Romeo, Tytiana, and Jayden Barrientes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 6:00 pm at M. E. Rodriguez Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.