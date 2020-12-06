1/
Olga L. Phipps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Olga L. Phipps passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Olga will be remembered as a great friend and family member. She loved fishing and crafts that included ceramics and crocheting. Olga was a strong fighter. She raised a special needs child for 17 years. She fought cancer three times and never let it change her outlook on life. Olga was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; great granddaughter; sister; aunt; uncles; niece and nephew. Olga is survived by her daughter, sons, daughter-in-law; grandchildren and spouses; great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank her loving neighbors for the care and compassion that they have shown. Rosary and Funeral Mass scheduled for Thursday, December10th. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved