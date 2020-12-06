Olga L. Phipps passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Olga will be remembered as a great friend and family member. She loved fishing and crafts that included ceramics and crocheting. Olga was a strong fighter. She raised a special needs child for 17 years. She fought cancer three times and never let it change her outlook on life. Olga was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; great granddaughter; sister; aunt; uncles; niece and nephew. Olga is survived by her daughter, sons, daughter-in-law; grandchildren and spouses; great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank her loving neighbors for the care and compassion that they have shown. Rosary and Funeral Mass scheduled for Thursday, December10th. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216