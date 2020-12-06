1/
Olga L. Phipps
Olga L. Phipps passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Olga will be remembered as a great friend and family member. She loved fishing and crafts that included ceramics and crocheting. Olga was a strong fighter. She raised a special needs child for 17 years. She fought cancer three times and never let it change her outlook on life. Olga was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; great granddaughter; sister; aunt; uncles; niece and nephew. Olga is survived by her daughter, sons, daughter-in-law; grandchildren and spouses; great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank her loving neighbors for the care and compassion that they have shown. Rosary and Funeral Mass scheduled for Thursday, December10th. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216



Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Rosary
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
DEC
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein Memorial Park - Spring-Klein - Tomball
9714 FM 2920
Tomball, TX 77375
(281) 320-2674
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss.... now she’s in a better place ! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Martha Osorio
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Our condolences to Felicia, Steven, and Kenny.
I'd like to add some fond memories of my family! I will never forget spending summers with my cousins. Swimming, fishing, music, breaking ceramics and other shenighans. I will always hold so many more fond memories of Olga! Rest In Paradise!
Patricia Terrazas
Family
November 18, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Your mom was always fun to talk to. She introduced me to Neapolitan ice cream . . . Lol. May she RIP. God bless.
Rick Mendoza
Friend
November 17, 2020
Debra and I send our most deepest condolences to you Felicia and your immediate family. May God get you through this though time with great memories of your mother.
Love you friend
Will Rodriguez
Friend
November 17, 2020
Ken and Family, so sorry for your loss and I share in your pain.
Sounds like your mom loved life and all that came with it. May she rest in peace and may God bless her.
Sharyn Kahlden
Friend
