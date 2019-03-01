Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Nava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Leal Nava


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olga Leal Nava Obituary
May 29, 1949 - February 23, 2019
Olga Leal Nava, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019 at the blessed age of 69. She was born May 29, 1949 in Pleasanton, TX, to Juan and Josefina Leal. She is reunited with her parents and brother Enrique Leal. She is survived by her husband of 50 wonderful years Alberto Nava, Jr; children Tanya De La Garza (Armando), Christina Ferris (Jeremy), Albert S. Nava (Peony); 8 grandchildren; sister Lucia Rodriguez (Ramon); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her legacy will live forever in our hearts as she will be truly missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:45 AM for a 10:30 AM Graveside Service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now