May 29, 1949 - February 23, 2019
Olga Leal Nava, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called to her heavenly home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019 at the blessed age of 69. She was born May 29, 1949 in Pleasanton, TX, to Juan and Josefina Leal. She is reunited with her parents and brother Enrique Leal. She is survived by her husband of 50 wonderful years Alberto Nava, Jr; children Tanya De La Garza (Armando), Christina Ferris (Jeremy), Albert S. Nava (Peony); 8 grandchildren; sister Lucia Rodriguez (Ramon); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her legacy will live forever in our hearts as she will be truly missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:45 AM for a 10:30 AM Graveside Service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019