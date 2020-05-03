Olga Lemley Crawford, age 79, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Olga was born to Robbie (Aycock) Lemley and Frances "Slats" Lemley in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 30, 1940.Olga will forever be remembered for her laughter, her hospitality and her giving nature. Much of her life was spent volunteering for her family, friends and community. Forever welcoming, Olga could always be counted on if you needed a warm hug, a listening ear, or a good meal; often, she would give all three at once. Her door was always open and her home often a place of comfort to friends and family, whether the stay was for an hour or a few weeks. Even in death, she continued her spirit of giving by donating her body to the Willed Body Program at the UT Southwestern Medical Center to be used to advance medical science and research.She always overcame any obstacle that life threw at her with a sense of fierce determination, independence and, always, always with humor. Even during the end stages of COPD, she managed to make the most of a limited lifestyle.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Suellen Lemley, her brother Robert Lemley, and her son William Crawford, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Suellen Adams, son-in-law Michael, her grandchildren, Abbie and Austin, and her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends she made along the way. There will be a celebration of Olga's life at a later date. In the meantime, she is in heaven hugging her son and breathing freely. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lupus Foundation at lupus.org.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.