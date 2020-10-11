Olga M. Garcia, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020.

Olga was born in San Antonio, TX on July 19, 1945 to Pedro G. Mendoza and Rosa S. Mendoza. Olga was a 1964 graduate of Brackenridge H.S. She married her loving husband, Macario S. Garcia, on December 1, 1968 at San Juan de los Lagos. She worked as a retail salesperson. She loved time spent with siblings every weekend. Her children were her priority. Her retirement was spent with her grandchildren, the love of her life. She was a faithful Catholic and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Pedro Mendoza Jr.), and sister (Janie Flores).

Olga is survived by her faithful husband of 51 years, Macario S. Garcia; children, Macario Garcia Jr. (Veronica Armijo-Garcia), Richard M. Garcia, and Janice Vega (Pete Vega); siblings, Ramon, Richard, and Steve Mendoza, Elizabeth Martinez, Rose Martinez, Diana Aguero, and Rachel Oviedo; 6 grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, 520 N. Gen. McMullen San Antonio TX 78228, on Tuesday, October 13, from 2 to 5pm. All other services will be private.