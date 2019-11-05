Home

Services
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:15 AM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Burial Park South
1926 - 2019
Olga M. Gonzales Obituary

Olga M Gonzales, 93 is now free. She always maintained a sense of humor and a deep and forgiving love for her children and grandchildren.

She will be missed. Olga was born in Tampico Tamaulipas in 1926, and came to the states in 1946.

Olga is preceded in death by her husband Roberto Gonzalez and step son Richard Piccazo. She is survived by her six children 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Son, Luis Luitin and wife Rosa, Daughter San Juana Brown, Daughter Olga Garcia and husband Victor, Daughter Maria De Consuelo Ostrander and husband Phil, Daughter Rosa Delfina Donel and husband Louis, and Daughter Marta Alicia Luitin.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 10:15 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 for a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2019
