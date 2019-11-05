|
Olga M Gonzales, 93 is now free. She always maintained a sense of humor and a deep and forgiving love for her children and grandchildren.
She will be missed. Olga was born in Tampico Tamaulipas in 1926, and came to the states in 1946.
Olga is preceded in death by her husband Roberto Gonzalez and step son Richard Piccazo. She is survived by her six children 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Son, Luis Luitin and wife Rosa, Daughter San Juana Brown, Daughter Olga Garcia and husband Victor, Daughter Maria De Consuelo Ostrander and husband Phil, Daughter Rosa Delfina Donel and husband Louis, and Daughter Marta Alicia Luitin.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Palm Heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.
Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 10:15 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 for a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2019