Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga M. Morales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olga M. Morales Obituary
August 17, 1954 - May 8, 2019
Olga M. Morales, born August 17, 1954 found peace on May 8th, 2019 at age 64. She reunites with her mother Rebecca W. Castillo and loved ones in heaven. Olga lived a joyful life and enjoyed margaritas, dancing, singing, listening to music, watching scary movies, vacationing, gambling, and spending time with friends and family while being en el chisme'.
Together we made so many of her dreams a reality; and yet, she still always managed to put other people's needs above her own.
Olga will be greatly missed by her father Roberto Morales (Maria Morales); Brother, Robert Morales; Husband of 40 years Silverio G. Morales; Children: Roberto M. Perez (Lori Salazar-Perez), Marisela M. Morales, Jaime M. Morales and Karla C. Morales; grand- daughters: Jocelyn E. Perez and Lauren A. Perez and various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. This along with her beloved and Loyal pets: Dorado and Fang; Grand- pets: Greatwhite, Kiki, Taboo, Katana and Indy. In our hearts we will treasure the memories, adventurers and fond moments we spent with her and hope to continue making more in her honor. With our deepest love, she can finally rest in peace.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.