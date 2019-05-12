|
August 17, 1954 - May 8, 2019
Olga M. Morales, born August 17, 1954 found peace on May 8th, 2019 at age 64. She reunites with her mother Rebecca W. Castillo and loved ones in heaven. Olga lived a joyful life and enjoyed margaritas, dancing, singing, listening to music, watching scary movies, vacationing, gambling, and spending time with friends and family while being en el chisme'.
Together we made so many of her dreams a reality; and yet, she still always managed to put other people's needs above her own.
Olga will be greatly missed by her father Roberto Morales (Maria Morales); Brother, Robert Morales; Husband of 40 years Silverio G. Morales; Children: Roberto M. Perez (Lori Salazar-Perez), Marisela M. Morales, Jaime M. Morales and Karla C. Morales; grand- daughters: Jocelyn E. Perez and Lauren A. Perez and various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. This along with her beloved and Loyal pets: Dorado and Fang; Grand- pets: Greatwhite, Kiki, Taboo, Katana and Indy. In our hearts we will treasure the memories, adventurers and fond moments we spent with her and hope to continue making more in her honor. With our deepest love, she can finally rest in peace.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019