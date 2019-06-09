Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
13715 Riggs rd
Helotes, TX
Olga M. Simmons


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olga M. Simmons Obituary
October 27, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Olga M. Simmons entered eternal rest on June 2, 2019 at the age of 75. A native of San Antonio, TX; she was born to Adolfo and Eva Mena on October 27, 1943. She now reunites with her parents.
Olga was a devoted teacher for over 35 years. She was passionate about her services to her students.


Olga leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of over 35 years, John R. Simmons; son, Armando Ramirez and wife Carmen; grandchildren: Analisa Ramirez, Patricia Macias, Martin Macias; great-grand children: Mia, Martin, Jonathon; siblings: Sheila Cisneros and late husband Sal, Mercy Fernandez and husband Joe, Ramiro Mena and wife Rosie; and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Services will continue Thursday, June 13, 2019 with a 9:00a.m Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes,13715 Riggs rd. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
For online tributes visit www.SunsetNWFuneral
Home.com
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
